Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Announces Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Airgain updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.
Shares of AIRG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,793. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.
AIRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Airgain by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.
About Airgain (Get Rating)
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
