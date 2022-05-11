Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Announces Earnings Results

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Airgain had a negative net margin of 15.69% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Airgain updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,793. The firm has a market cap of $99.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 0.95. Airgain has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.40.

Get Airgain alerts:

AIRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Airgain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Airgain from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $45,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James K. Sims acquired 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,051.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Airgain by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Airgain by 64.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain (Get Rating)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.