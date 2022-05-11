Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. 94,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.56. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

In related news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,757 shares of company stock valued at $94,094. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 23.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 78,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 14,961 shares during the period. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKBA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.63.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

