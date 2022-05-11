Alamo Group Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s FY2022 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.58 EPS.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

ALG opened at $113.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $109.31 and a twelve month high of $161.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

About Alamo Group (Get Rating)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.