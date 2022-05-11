Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Alamo Group stock traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, hitting $113.67. 43,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,377. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $109.31 and a 52 week high of $161.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.08). Alamo Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alamo Group by 34.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 267.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 36.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

