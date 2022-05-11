Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AGI. CIBC reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Shares of AGI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 303,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,299. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.74. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.38.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after buying an additional 106,099 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 134,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 38,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold (Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamos Gold (AGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.