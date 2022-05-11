Alexco Resource (AXU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Alexco Resource to post earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.30 million.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at C$1.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.10. Alexco Resource has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$4.01. The firm has a market cap of C$195.27 million and a PE ratio of -57.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alexco Resource from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

