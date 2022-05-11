Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $594.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AQN stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AQN shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 27,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. 45.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

