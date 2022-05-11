Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,108 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $71,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $312,493,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 278.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,937,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,304,365. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $230.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $120.16. The company has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.01.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.