Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALIT opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34.

In other Alight news, Director William P. Foley II sold 100,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $3,535,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 752,305 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,465 over the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALIT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth $174,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alight by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alight by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 11,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

ALIT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

