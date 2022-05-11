Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $265.94

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $265.94 and last traded at $266.36, with a volume of 9970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $578.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $397.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.76.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGN. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,979 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 35.3% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 16,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,071,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

