Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 49,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alimera Sciences from $14.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

