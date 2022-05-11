Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $3.90. Allbirds shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 93,330 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $62.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allbirds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allbirds from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Allbirds from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

In other Allbirds news, CFO Michael J. Bufano purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $22,075,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $18,398,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth about $18,096,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,671,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Allbirds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

