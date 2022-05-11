Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 232.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 17,520.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the third quarter valued at $269,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 515.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,832 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

