Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $200.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.18 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.23 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.
NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 7,500 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $217,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
