ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,203 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of ALLETE worth $57,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ALLETE during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in ALLETE in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALE opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 0.62. ALLETE, Inc. has a one year low of $56.84 and a one year high of $73.10.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.25 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is 74.71%.

ALE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

