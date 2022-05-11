Alliance Global Partners Trims GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Target Price to $7.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

GRWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GRWG stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,162. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.74.

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 828.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.