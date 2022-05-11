Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.92.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.19. 4,450,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,410. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.65.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 109.7% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1,510.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

