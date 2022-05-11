Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives $59.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.92.

ALLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of ALLY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,450,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,131,410. Ally Financial has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Ally Financial by 40.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,421,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,585,000 after buying an additional 408,963 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,497,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

