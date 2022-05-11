AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 49,900 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) by 623.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 18,728 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,413,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,294,000 after purchasing an additional 38,085 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 273,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 161,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS opened at $24.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.13, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.86. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 3.84.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.78). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.50%.

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

