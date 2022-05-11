AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,629 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,093,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 290.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBHT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.14 on Wednesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $155.11 and a one year high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average is $193.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

