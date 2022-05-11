AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 492.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after purchasing an additional 867,051 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 200,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,437 shares of company stock worth $3,505,795 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.67.

DUK stock opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.34 and its 200-day moving average is $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $95.48 and a twelve month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

About Duke Energy (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.