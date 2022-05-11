AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.85 Million Investment in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $698,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total value of $61,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,459 shares of company stock valued at $372,379 in the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $139.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.62. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.75.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.41. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.