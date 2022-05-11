AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after acquiring an additional 29,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,713,000 after buying an additional 40,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,093,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,725,000 after buying an additional 66,704 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

Shares of AMP opened at $259.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.43 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $642,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,106 shares of company stock valued at $28,467,879 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

