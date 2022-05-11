AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,644 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $189,151.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,224 shares in the company, valued at $365,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $64,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,195 shares of company stock valued at $83,352,899 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $135.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $139.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.33 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.