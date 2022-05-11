AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,606 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,472,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 958.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 214,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 6,128.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 177,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,707,000 after purchasing an additional 174,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 4,805.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 147,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 144,173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $1,044,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $179.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $158.38 and a 1-year high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.67.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

