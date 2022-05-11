AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,762 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,245 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $469.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.06. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $517.89.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

