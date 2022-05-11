Alps Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,886 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCF shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of FCF opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $15.62. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.36 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

