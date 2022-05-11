Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.40. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

