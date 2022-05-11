Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,410 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 113,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,887,000 after acquiring an additional 274,652 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,612 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $447,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,942,516 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXEL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

EXEL opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

