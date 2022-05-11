Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $234,000 Position in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 146,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after purchasing an additional 596,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 140,415 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 57.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 114,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $461,000. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATOS opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $124.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.97.

Atossa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

