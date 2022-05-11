Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $321,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 224.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

