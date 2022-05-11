Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.26

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.29, with a volume of 11614 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.
AMPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.06.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Altus Power during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $2,230,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Altus Power Company Profile (NYSE:AMPS)
Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.
