American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,531 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in American Express by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of American Express by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,926 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 418.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.47.

AXP stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.65. 47,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,288. American Express has a 52 week low of $149.89 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile (Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.