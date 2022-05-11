American Planning Services Inc. Invests $401,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

American Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000. Oracle comprises about 0.4% of American Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,395,455,000 after purchasing an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $971,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,832,262 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $595,295,000 after purchasing an additional 273,455 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,734,179 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $586,749,000 after purchasing an additional 306,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,342,692 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $553,146,000 after purchasing an additional 128,604 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,121,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,633,972. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $70.23 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.