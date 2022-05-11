American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 14631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

AMWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In other news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 40,720 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $145,777.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,509,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 6,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $26,894.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,231 in the last three months. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $692.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.86.

About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

