American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Sets New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 14631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. American Well’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.
AMWL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Well from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Well in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Well from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Well presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $692.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.86.
About American Well (NYSE:AMWL)
American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.
