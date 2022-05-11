Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 56,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $7,156,000. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 56,622 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.16, for a total transaction of $17,788,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 6,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $2,022,642.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,106 shares of company stock worth $28,467,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $4.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $286.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $236.35 and a one year high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.05. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.09.

Ameriprise Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.