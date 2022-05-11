AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Tdam USA Inc.

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,133 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1,197.9% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,628. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.94 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.64%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total value of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.60.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.