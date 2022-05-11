Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.40 per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.42. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

In related news, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $99,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,745.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

