AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,220 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XHB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 11,478 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Peterson Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 11,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,414,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,094,856. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $59.47 and a 12-month high of $86.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.76.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.