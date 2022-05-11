AMJ Financial Wealth Management Buys Shares of 5,236 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

LKQ stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.26. 60,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,513. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $42.36 and a 52-week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.46.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

