AMJ Financial Wealth Management Increases Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,219 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,685 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. 169,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,400. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $52.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($46.32) to €38.00 ($40.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.