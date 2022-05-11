AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $83,197,000 after buying an additional 56,265 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,534.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 95.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 392.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $203.95. The stock had a trading volume of 16,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $193.93 and a one year high of $273.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.45.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.55.

About Motorola Solutions (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.