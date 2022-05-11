AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases 7,978 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 36,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullen Financial Group grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 106,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.53. The company had a trading volume of 25,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,914. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.67.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.