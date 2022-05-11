Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:AMRX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 991,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.50, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $6.21.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The company had revenue of $497.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.68 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 53.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

