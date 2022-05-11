Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AMPE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,669. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.84.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

