Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $54.50 million-$55.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $55.06 million.Amplitude also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.41–$0.39 EPS.

Shares of Amplitude stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.83. 16,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,313. Amplitude has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Amplitude from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amplitude from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amplitude from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.71.

In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $69,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady purchased 186,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,819,310.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,563,748 shares of company stock valued at $49,947,941 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplitude during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

