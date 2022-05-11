Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Short Interest Update

Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,700 shares, an increase of 428.5% from the April 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $$65.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Amundi has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $90.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its 200-day moving average is $78.06.

About Amundi (Get Rating)

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

