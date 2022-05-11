Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,507,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $518.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amyris by 690.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,104,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,364 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Amyris by 17.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,974,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,968,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Amyris by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,773,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after acquiring an additional 346,923 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,334,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 63,304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amyris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amyris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

