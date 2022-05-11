Analysts Anticipate Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

APLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,759,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 232,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLE opened at $16.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 1.06. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $18.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is presently 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

