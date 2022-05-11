Analysts Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) will report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.35 and the lowest is $1.31. Autodesk reported earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $9.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.59 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk has a one year low of $180.19 and a one year high of $344.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

