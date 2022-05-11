Analysts Anticipate General Motors (NYSE:GM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.56 Billion

Brokerages expect General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) to post $38.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for General Motors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.45 billion. General Motors posted sales of $34.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that General Motors will report full-year sales of $155.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $149.75 billion to $162.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $165.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $161.65 billion to $172.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for General Motors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Shares of General Motors stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $37.24. 1,336,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,582,551. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.19. General Motors has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.20.

In other General Motors news, Director Patricia F. Russo bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 50.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in General Motors by 793.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

